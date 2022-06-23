WASHINGTON — AP source: Federal agents have searched Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump-era Justice Department official.
Most Read
-
Net gains: Wolves make draft-night trades, wind up with two first-round picks
-
Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided
-
GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen calls for eliminating Minnesota's state income tax
-
One of Minnesota's highest peaks offers picturesque vistas off the beaten path
-
Long-awaited federal study finds threat to Boundary Waters from hardrock mining