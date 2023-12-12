The Associated Press national player of the week in men's basketball for Week 5 of the season:

TYLER KOLEK, Marquette

The All-American guard had 28 points and eight rebounds in an 86-65 romp past No. 12 Texas, then poured in 17 points with seven rebounds in a win over Notre Dame. He was especially devastating inside the arc, where Kolek was a combined 12 for 12 across the two games. It was an impressive bounceback performance by the leader of the seventh-ranked Golden Eagles' excellent backcourt after Kolek had been held to 11 points in a loss to Wisconsin.

RUNNER-UP

Zach Edey, Purdue. The reigning national player of the year had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Purdue bounced back from its loss to Northwestern with a rout of Iowa, then Edey had 35 points and seven boards while going 11 for 11 from the foul line as the Boilermakers beat Alabama in Toronto. It was the first time Edey had played in his home city since 2016-17, when the Canadian was in his sophomore year of high school.

HONORABLE MENTION

Chris Payton (Kent State), Xavier Johnson (Southern Illinois), Mark Sears (Alabama).

KEEP AN EYE ON

Blake Hinson, Pittsburgh. The guard had a career-best 29 points with seven rebounds while setting a school record with nine 3-pointers in an 80-63 win over rival West Virginia. Hinson followed with 26 points in a win over Canisius.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Dave Skretta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball