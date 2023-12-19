Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 6 of the season:

LIZA KARLEN, Marquette

The 6-foot-2 senior forward from St. Paul, Minnesota, led the Golden Eagles to two wins last week, averaging 24.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks while shooting 50% from the field. She had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win over then-No. 20 Creighton and has helped Marquette to the first 11-0 start in program history.

RUNNER-UP

Rachael Rose, Wofford. The junior guard had 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 71-70 win over Virginia. It was Wofford's first-ever victory against an ACC school. Rose scored the game winning points with less than a second remaining.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kaitlyn Chen (Princeton), Caitlin Clark (Iowa) and Angel Reese (LSU)

KEEP AN EYE ON

Anne Simon of Maine. Had 34 points, hitting eight 3-pointers, and seven rebounds in a seven-point loss to Sun Belt preseason favorite James Madison. Simon also had four assists and two steals in the defeat.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball