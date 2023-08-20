The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand showcased some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers covered every match at the month-long tournament, which came to an end with Spain's 1-0 win over England on Sunday. This gallery includes a selection of some of the best images from the final in Sydney.
Most Read
-
Six takeaways from Vikings' preseason loss to Titans
-
Vikings drop to 0-2 in preseason with work to do for backup players
-
Perfectly frustrating: Gray's clean outing ends in sixth, Twins lose to Pirates
-
Souhan: Relentless and physical, rookie LB Pace draws Vikings' praise
-
The deadly silence around jockey mental health hits home at Canterbury Park