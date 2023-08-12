The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including wins by Australia, England, Spain and Sweden to advance to the semifinals.
Most Read
-
Scoggins: Fleck has a secret — and it may be about the Gophers offense
-
Duck! DNR trailcam video shows ducklings rain down by mother hen
-
Twins punished in Philadelphia; Keuchel KO'd in second inning of 13-2 loss
-
Free-agent running back Hunt visits Vikings, leaves without deal
-
New Twins outfielder Luplow mops up with eighth-inning relief appearance