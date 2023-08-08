The Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Colombia's historic run to the quarterfinals, France's win over Morocco and England's penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the round of 16.
