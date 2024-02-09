Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The voting for the 2023 NFL Most Valuable Player selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 10-5-3-2-1 basis)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 49-0-1-0-0=493

Dak Prescott, Dallas, 0-17-13-11-6=152

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 0-17-12-11-4=147

Brock Purdy, San Francisco, 0-9-5-12-13=97

Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-5-11-3-6=80

Tyreek Hill, Miami, 0-2-6-9-14=60

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 0-0-2-2-2=12

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 0-0-0-2-0=4

C.J. Stroud, Houston, 0-0-0-0-4=4

Myles Garrett, Cleveland 0-0-0-0-1=1