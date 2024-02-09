Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Voting for the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Will Anderson, Houston, 16-21-8=151

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia, 14-14-10=122

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams, 14-6-7=95

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle 4-7-16=57

YaYa Diaby, Tampa Bay, 1-0-1=6

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh, 1-0-1=6

Brian Branch, Detroit, 0-0-6=6

Jack Campbell, Detroit, 0-1-0=3

Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams, 0-1-0=3

Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay, 0-0-1=1