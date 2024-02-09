Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Voting for the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 23-13-11=165

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, 19-11-12=140

Micah Parsons, Dallas, 7-16-6=89

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas, 0-5-6=21

DaRon Bland, Dallas, 1-2-3=14

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay, 0-2-1=7

Fred Warner, San Francisco, 0-1-4=7

Roquan Smith, Baltimore, 0-0-4=4

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, 0-0-1=1

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-0-1=1

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1