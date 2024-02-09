Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The voting for the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Joe Flacco, Cleveland, 13-26-8=151

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 21-7-14=140

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay, 10-10-13=93

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 1-6-7=30

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami, 4-0-1=21

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 1-0-1=6

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville, 0-1-0=3

Breece Hall, New York Jets, 0-0-3=3

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 0-0-1=1

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1

Kyler Murray, Arizona, 0-0-1=1