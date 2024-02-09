Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The voting for the 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland, 25-10-5=160

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore, 11-11-6=94

Ben Johnson, Detroit, 6-10-5=65

Bobby Slowik, Houston, 4-7-12=53

Todd Monken, Baltimore, 3-8-7=46

Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City, 1-3-2=16

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams, 0-1-3=6

Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-0-4=4

Brian Flores, Minnesota, 0-0-3=3

Dave Canales, Tampa Bay, 0-0-2=2

Steve Wilks, San Francisco, 0-0-1=1