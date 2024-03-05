The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields.

Now, they've got a shot at Caleb Williams.

They can't miss another chance at a franchise quarterback.

The Bears traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers, who used it to select Young. They ended up with the top pick again this year because Young struggled and the Panthers flopped.

Fields, who was picked 11th overall in 2021, is 10-28 in three seasons in Chicago. He finished strong, leading the Bears to a 4-3 record over their final seven games last season.

But Williams is the future for Chicago.

The first edition of the AP's 2024 mock draft says the Bears keep the top pick and take Williams.

1. Chicago Bears: CALEB WILLIAMS, QUARTERBACK, USC

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, didn't work out at the NFL's scouting combine in Indianapolis. He didn't have to. He's the consensus No. 1 pick and the Bears finally may have a long-term answer at the most important position.

2. Washington Commanders: JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK, LSU

The Commanders choose the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner over Drake Maye, giving new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a dual-threat QB to build his offense around. Daniels has the ability to make big plays with his arm and legs while also taking care of the ball. He threw 40 touchdown pass and just four interceptions last season.

3. New England Patriots: DRAKE MAYE, QUARTERBACK, NORTH CAROLINA

It's a new era in New England with Bill Belichick gone. Jerod Mayo took his place as head coach but the Patriots still haven't found a QB to replace Tom Brady. Mac Jones, a first-round pick in 2021, fizzled after a solid rookie season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Maye stood out at the combine with Williams and Daniels electing to not participate. He's been one of the best college QBs over the past two seasons and has what it takes to be a franchise player.

4. Arizona Cardinals: MARVIN HARRISON, JR., WIDE RECEIVER, OHIO STATE

Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison's son is considered the best overall prospect in the draft. He has all the physical tools and skills to follow in his dad's footsteps and become one of the NFL's dominant receivers.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: JOE ALT, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, NOTRE DAME

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear the team must protect QB Justin Herbert and the offense has to run the ball efficiently. The 6-9, 321-pound Alt is an athletic, versatile player widely considered the best blocker in a strong draft class. His father, John Alt, was a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Kansas City.

6. New York Giants: MALIK NABERS, WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Naber gives them a physical receiver with elite ball skills and explosive route-running ability. He caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season.

7. Tennessee Titans: TALIESE FUAGA, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ORGEON STATE

The Titans need to protect Will Levis after allowing an NFL-high 64 sacks last season. The massive Fuaga, 6-6, 324, excels in pass protection and is a people-mover as a run blocker. He's considered the second-best tackle behind Alt and projects to be an immediate starter at right tackle.

8. Atlanta Falcons: J.J. MCCARTHY, QUARTERBACK, MICHIGAN

New coach Raheem Morris and the Falcons will be looking for a franchise QB unless they trade for Fields or acquire Russell Wilson. This spot may be too early for McCarthy and Atlanta could trade back to get him. Despite playing in a run-heavy offense, McCarthy's stock is on the rise after leading Michigan to a national championship. He's a winner who brings plenty of intangibles along with a strong arm.

9. Chicago Bears: ROME ODUNZE, WIDE RECEIVER, WASHINGTON

The Bears could be in position to take the best edge rusher in the draft, but teaming Odunze with D.J. Moore to give Williams another playmaker is too enticing to pass up. Odunze has size, speed and skills to be elite. He had 92 catches, for 1,640 yards, 13 TDs in 2023.

10. New York Jets: OLUMUYIWA FASHANU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, PENN STATE

Protecting Aaron Rodgers is the top priority. Fashanu had to cut his combine workout short because of a thigh injury, but expects to be ready for his pro day. The 6-6, 321-pound Fashanu is already an elite pass blocker on the right side. He didn't allow a sack in college.

11. Minnesota Vikings: DALLAS TURNER, EDGE, ALABAMA

The Vikings take an athletic edge rusher in Turner. He has size, speed and burst to get after playmaking QBs.

12. Denver Broncos: BO NIX, QUARTERBACK, OREGON

Because they'll have to replace Wilson, the Broncos grab Nix ahead of more talented players at other positions. Trading down to get one of the second-tier QB would be an ideal scenario. Wherever they get him, Nix seems like a perfect fit for coach Sean Payton. He had an impressive season, throwing for 4,508 yards and 45 TDs with only three interceptions while completing an astounding 77.4% of his passes.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: BYRON MURPHY, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, TEXAS

Unless one of the top five QBs are available, the Raiders bolster the interior of their defensive line by plugging the powerful Murphy in the middle.

14. New Orleans Saints: LAIATU LATU, EDGE, UCLA

Latu was the best defensive end in college last season, earning both the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards. He'll give the Saints a pass rusher with game-changing skills.

15. Indianapolis Colts: TERRION ARNOLD, CORNERBACK, ALABAMA

Arnold is an exceptional cover guy tough enough to be an asset against the run and has excellent ball skills.

16. Seattle Seahawks: KRIS JENKINS, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The son of two-time All-Pro nose tackle Kris Jenkins has the ability to wreak havoc in the middle of a defensive line as a premier run-stuffer.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: BRIAN THOMAS, JR., WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

Trevor Lawrence gets a playmaker over a pass protector. Thomas had 1,177 yards receiving on 68 catches and just ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: J.C. LATHAM, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ALABAMA

Latham gives the Bengals more protection for Joe Burrow. He's an athletic, powerful right tackle who should be an immediate starter.

19. Los Angeles Rams: NATE WIGGINS, CORNERBACK, CLEMSON

Wiggins has elite speed, he's versatile and is a playmaker.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: QUINYON MITCHELL, CORNERBACK, TOLEDO

Mitchell ran a 4.33 second 40-yard dash at the combine and gives the Steelers another young potential star to pair opposite Joey Porter Jr.

21. Miami Dolphins: TYLER GUYTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OKLAHOMA

Guyton is a mammoth (6-8, 322) and athletic tackle versatile enough to play either side, giving the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa an anchor opposite Terron Armstead.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: COOPER DEJEAN, CORNERBACK, IOWA

DeJean didn't allow a touchdown in coverage last season and he's versatile so the secondary-needy Eagles can use him in various ways.

23. Houston Texans: JARED VERSE, EDGE, FLORIDA STATE

The Texans get a steal when Verse slips out of the top 10. He had an impressive showing at the combine and possesses the skills to be an elite pass rusher.

24. Dallas Cowboys: AMARIUS MIMS, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA

The Cowboys get a combine superstar in Mims, who has outstanding speed for a giant (6-7, 340) of a man.

25. Green Bay Packers: PATRICK PAUL, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, HOUSTON

The Packers get a behemoth bookend tackle in a draft filled with talent at this spot. Paul is 6-7, 333 pounds yet agile enough to take on speedy edge rushers.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OREGON

Powers-Johnson is the consensus No. 1 center/interior offensive lineman in the draft. The Buccaneers snag a projected top 20 player to anchor the middle of their line.

27. Arizona Cardinals: JER'ZHAN NEWTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, ILLINOIS

Newton is a disruptive interior defender who brings a physical presence in the middle of the line along with outstanding ability to get to the quarterback.

28. Buffalo Bills: CHOP ROBINSON, EDGE, PENN STATE

Coming off an impressive combine, Robinson is drawing comparisons to former Nittany Lions star Micah Parsons.

29. Detroit Lions: KAMARI LASSITER, CORNERBACK, GEORGIA

Steps in right away to bolster the defense for the NFC runner-up Lions.

30. Baltimore Ravens: JORDAN MORGAN, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ARIZONA

Morgan is a versatile lineman who played tackle but can move to guard.

31. San Francisco 49ers: GRAHAM BARTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, DUKE

Barton fits nicely in coach Kyle Shanahan's run schemes and is a versatile pass protector who can play tackle or guard.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: XAVIER WORTHY, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

The Chiefs have won consecutive Super Bowls since trading Tyreek Hill but now they add someone even faster. Worthy set a combined record with a 4.21 40-yard dash.

