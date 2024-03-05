Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The NFL draft madness begins early in the final edition of the AP's 2024 mock draft.

Eight trades in the first round. Two swaps in the top five. One team moves down and back up. Another makes three trades, going down twice before a move up to snatch a quarterback. A division champion trades out of the first round.

It's no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months.

The Washington Commanders are expected to choose between LSU's Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, and North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 2.

Then, the New England Patriots are expected to take the remaining quarterback.

Or, will they?

Here's the AP's mock draft 3.0:

1. Chicago Bears: CALEB WILLIAMS, QUARTERBACK, USC

Williams is the consensus No. 1 pick. The Bears already traded away Justin Fields, their 2021 first-round pick, and now finally may have a long-term answer at the most important position.

2. Washington Commanders: JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK, LSU

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is an ideal fit for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who had some success with dual-threat QB Kyler Murray in Arizona.

3. Minnesota Vikings (mock trade with New England): DRAKE MAYE, QUARTERBACK, NORTH CAROLINA

Despite signing Sam Darnold to a $10 million, one-year deal after losing Kirk Cousins to Atlanta, the Vikings are looking for a franchise QB. They send picks Nos. 11 and 23 plus a 2025 first-rounder to New England for No. 3 and 2025 third and sixth-rounders.

Maye won't have to start right away but could replace Darnold after a handful of games.

4. Buffalo Bills (mock trade with Arizona): MARVIN HARRISON JR., WIDE RECEIVER, OHIO STATE

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was the best WR on the field last season. His stock has slipped some because he skipped offseason workouts but his tape is enough. The Bills are under pressure to win a Super Bowl and need a No. 1 wideout after trading Stefon Diggs. This blockbuster deal sends pick No. 28, a second-rounder (60), a fourth (128), a fifth (160) and a 2025 first and second to Arizona for No. 4 and a 2025 fourth.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: MALIK NABERS, WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves offensive linemen but Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are gone. Justin Herbert needs playmakers. Nabers gives them a physical receiver with elite ball skills and explosive route-running ability. He caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season.

6. New York Giants: ROME ODUNZE, WIDE RECEIVER, WASHINGTON

Odunze has size, speed and skills to be elite. He had 92 catches for 1,640 yards, 13 TDs in 2023. The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

7. Tennessee Titans: JOE ALT, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, NOTRE DAME

The 6-9, 321-pound Alt is an athletic, versatile player widely considered the best blocker in a strong draft class. His father, John Alt, was a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Kansas City. The Titans need to protect Will Levis after allowing an AFC-high 64 sacks last season.

8. New England Patriots (mock trade with Atlanta): J.J. MCCARTHY, QUARTERBACK, MICHIGAN

After trading down from No. 3, the Patriots move up to add the Michigan quarterback, hoping McCarthy can have just a fraction of the success former Wolverines QB Tom Brady had in New England.

Despite playing in a run-heavy offense, McCarthy's stock has been on the rise after leading Michigan to a national championship. He's a winner who brings plenty of intangibles along with a strong arm. With veteran Jacoby Brissett back in New England, McCarthy won't have to start immediately.

To get No. 8, the Patriots send No. 11 and a second-rounder (34) to Atlanta and get back a third (74) and fifth (143).

9. Chicago Bears: DALLAS TURNER, EDGE, ALABAMA

The Bears turn to defense after taking Williams first and get the best pass rusher in the draft. Turner is an athletic edge rusher with size, speed and burst to get after playmaking QBs.

10. New York Jets: BROCK BOWERS, TIGHT END, GEORGIA

After addressing the offensive line in free agency, the Jets give Aaron Rodgers another playmaker by selecting the best tight end in the draft. Bowers has the versatility to line up anywhere and he's a reliable blocker.

11. Atlanta Falcons (mock trade with New England via Minnesota): QUINYON MITCHELL, CORNERBACK, TOLEDO

Mitchell ran a 4.33 second 40-yard dash at the combine and gives Atlanta a potential shutdown cornerback after the Falcons bolstered the offense in free agency, adding Cousins and WR Darnell Mooney.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Denver): J.C. LATHAM, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ALABAMA

Latham is an athletic, powerful right tackle who can play the left side. He can slide into the right guard spot and eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle. The Eagles value offensive line strength and general manager Howie Roseman is known for being aggressive. They send No. 22, a second-rounder (50) and a sixth (210) for this pick and a fifth (136).

13. Las Vegas Raiders: TERRION ARNOLD, CORNERBACK, ALABAMA

Arnold is an exceptional cover guy tough enough to be an asset against the run and has excellent ball skills. The Raiders already made a splash on defense in free agency, signing DT Christian Wilkins.

14. New Orleans Saints: OLUMUYIWA FASHANU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, PENN STATE

The 6-6, 321-pound Fashanu is already an elite pass blocker on the right side. He didn't allow a sack in college.

15. Indianapolis Colts: NATE WIGGINS, CORNERBACK, CLEMSON

Wiggins has elite speed, he's versatile and is a playmaker. He bolsters a pass defense that finished middle of the pack.

16. Seattle Seahawks: LAIATU LATU, EDGE, UCLA

Latu was the best defensive end in college last season, earning both the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards. He'll give the Seahawks a pass rusher with game-changing skills.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: JARED VERSE, EDGE, FLORIDA STATE

Verse has the skills to be an elite pass rusher for a team that finished 25th in the league in sacks.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: BYRON MURPHY, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, TEXAS

The Bengals bolster the interior of their defensive line by putting the powerful Murphy in the middle.

19. Los Angeles Rams: JER'ZHAN NEWTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, ILLINOIS

Newton is a disruptive interior defender who brings a physical presence in the middle of the line along with outstanding ability to get to the quarterback. He'd help replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who retired.

20. Dallas Cowboys (mock trade with Pittsburgh): TALIESE FUAGA, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OREGON STATE

The massive Fuaga, 6-6, 324, excels in pass protection and is a people-mover as a run blocker. He can play either tackle spot and the Cowboys lost two starting offensive linemen in free agency. Dallas sends No. 24, a third (87) and sixth (216) for this pick, a sixth (178) and 2025 fourth.

21. Miami Dolphins: CHOP ROBINSON, EDGE, PENN STATE

Robinson is a freakish athlete and three-down player who upgrades a defense that lost top edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to serious injuries last season.

22. Kansas City Chiefs (mock trade with Denver via Philadelphia: BRIAN THOMAS JR., WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

Thomas had 1,177 yards receiving on 68 catches and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine. The Chiefs added Marquis ''Hollywood'' Brown in free agency and have won two Super Bowls since trading Tyreek Hill but can't pass up a potential superstar.

They send No. 32, a third-rounder (95) and a 2025 third to the Broncos, who move down again.

23. New England Patriots (mock trade with Minnesota): ADONAI MITCHELL, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

The 6-3 burner ran a 4.34-second 40 at the combine and gives the Patriots a true No. 1.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (mock trade with Dallas): TROY FAUTANU, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, WASHINGTON

A versatile linemen who can play tackle or fill a need at guard.

25. Green Bay Packers: GRAHAM BARTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, DUKE

Barton is a versatile pass protector who can play tackle or guard.

26. Carolina Panthers (mock trade with Tampa Bay): JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OREGON

Powers-Johnson is the consensus No. 1 center/interior offensive lineman in the draft. The Panthers send the first pick in the second round (33), a fourth (96) and fifth (141) to slide up seven spots.

27. Arizona Cardinals: TROY FRANKLIN, WIDE RECEIVER, OREGON

Franklin has elite speed and gives the Cardinals a playmaker to stretch the field.

28. Arizona Cardinals (mock trade with Buffalo): AMARIUS MIMS, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA

The Cardinals get a combine superstar in Mims, who has outstanding speed for a giant (6-7, 340) of a man and slots in immediately at right tackle.

29. Detroit Lions: KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, CORNERBACK, ALABAMA

He's a tough, physical cornerback with speed and quickness to bolster the secondary.

30. Denver Broncos (mock trade with Baltimore): MICHAEL PENIX JR., QUARTERBACK, WASHINGTON

After trading down twice to add draft capital, the Broncos move up and snag their quarterback. Penix said the Broncos were hard on him in their combine meeting, highlighting his bad plays. Playing for Sean Payton won't get any easier for the talented southpaw QB. Denver sends No. 32, a fifth-rounder (136) and 2025 sixth to move up two spots.

31. San Francisco 49ers: TYLER GUYTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OKLAHOMA

Guyton is a mammoth (6-8, 322) tackle versatile enough to play either side. Can start on the right side and eventually move over to replace Trent Williams.

32. Baltimore Ravens (mock trade with Denver): JORDAN MORGAN, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ARIZONA

Morgan is a versatile lineman who played tackle but can move to guard.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Titans had an AFC-high, not NFL-high, 64 sacks last season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl