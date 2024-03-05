Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Caleb Williams will visit the Chicago Bears next week to meet more coaches, undergo medical testing and get more familiar with his future team.

Williams going to the Bears at No. 1 is easy. Predicting the rest of the first round of the NFL draft is the challenge.

Will Washington take Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at No. 2?

How high will J.J. McCarthy go?

How many quarterbacks will be selected in the first round?

Williams dazzled a huge contingent of Chicago's coaches at his pro day and left a bigger impression on coach Matt Eberflus following their one-on-one meeting.

''Just him and I in the room together, just really hearing his journey,'' Eberflus said this week at the NFL's league meetings. ''His journey, from being a little guy. What I gleaned from that is how his mother and father love him very much. Very supportive. You could see his character, his football character there, his football knowledge as I talk through that. It was a really good visit.''

The Bears already traded Justin Fields, who was picked 11th overall in 2021, to pave the way for Williams.

The questions start at who goes No. 2.

Here's the second edition of the AP's 2024 mock draft without any trade prognostications:

1. Chicago Bears: CALEB WILLIAMS, QUARTERBACK, USC

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is the consensus No. 1 pick and the Bears finally may have a long-term answer at the most important position.

2. Washington Commanders: JAYDEN DANIELS, QUARTERBACK, LSU

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is an ideal fit for new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who had some success with dual-threat QB Kyler Murray in Arizona. Commanders coach Dan Quinn called Daniels a ''game-changer'' — another indication he's the pick over Maye.

3. New England Patriots: DRAKE MAYE, QUARTERBACK, NORTH CAROLINA

New coach Jerod Mayo had high praise for Maye, who will become the second QB New England takes in the first round since Tom Brady left. Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in 2021, was traded to Jacksonville. ''The exciting part about a guy like Drake Maye, there is really no ceiling with a guy like that,'' Mayo said this week. ''He has a lot of room to grow. He's a young guy. Honestly, he hasn't played football nearly as much as these other guys. So that's definitely something we've looked at, but he's definitely going to develop.''

4. Arizona Cardinals: MARVIN HARRISON, JR., WIDE RECEIVER, OHIO STATE

Harrison, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was the best WR on the field last season. But he skipped offseason workouts while LSU's Malik Nabers has shined, leading to debate that Harrison might slip. His tape is enough.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: MALIK NABERS, WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh loves offensive lineman but Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are gone. Justin Herbert needs playmakers. Naber gives them a physical receiver with elite ball skills and explosive route-running ability. He caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season.

6. New York Giants: ROME ODUNZE, WIDE RECEIVER, WASHINGTON

Odunze has size, speed and skills to be elite. He had 92 catches, for 1,640 yards, 13 TDs in 2023. The Giants haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

7. Tennessee Titans: JOE ALT, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, NOTRE DAME

The 6-9, 321-pound Alt is an athletic, versatile player widely considered the best blocker in a strong draft class. His father, John Alt, was a two-time Pro Bowl left tackle in Kansas City. The Titans need to protect Will Levis after allowing an NFL-high 64 sacks last season.

8. Atlanta Falcons: DALLAS TURNER, EDGE, ALABAMA

After signing QB Kirk Cousins and WR Darnell Mooney in free agency, the Falcons can focus on defense and take the best pass rusher in the draft. Turner is an athletic edge rusher with size, speed and burst to get after playmaking QBs.

9. Chicago Bears: JARED VERSE, EDGE, FLORIDA STATE

The Bears turn to defense after taking Williams first and get a player who has the skills to be an elite pass rusher.

10. New York Jets: BROCK BOWERS, TIGHT END, GEORGIA

After addressing the offensive line in free agency and adding Williams to team with WR Garrett Wilson, the Jets give Aaron Rodgers another playmaker by selecting the best tight end in the draft. Bowers has the versatility to line up anywhere and he's a reliable blocker.

11. Minnesota Vikings: J.J. MCCARTHY, QUARTERBACK, MICHIGAN

Despite playing in a run-heavy offense, McCarthy's stock has been on the rise after leading Michigan to a national championship. He's a winner who brings plenty of intangibles along with a strong arm. The Vikings replaced Cousins with Sam Darnold on a one-year deal so they wouldn't have to play McCarthy right away.

12. Denver Broncos: QUINYON MITCHELL, CORNERBACK, TOLEDO

Mitchell ran a 4.33 second 40-yard dash at the combine and pairing him with Patrick Surtain II would give the Broncos an outstanding tandem.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: TERRION ARNOLD, CORNERBACK, ALABAMA

Arnold is an exceptional cover guy tough enough to be an asset against the run and has excellent ball skills. The Raiders already made a splash on defense in free agency, signing DT Christian Wilkins.

14. New Orleans Saints: TALIESE FUAGA, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ORGEON STATE

The massive Fuaga, 6-6, 324, excels in pass protection and is a people-mover as a run blocker. He's considered the second-best tackle behind Alt and projects to be an immediate starter at right tackle.

15. Indianapolis Colts: BYRON MURPHY, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, TEXAS

The Colts bolster the interior of their defensive line by plugging the powerful Murphy in the middle.

16. Seattle Seahawks: OLUMUYIWA FASHANU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, PENN STATE

The 6-6, 321-pound Fashanu is already an elite pass blocker on the right side. He didn't allow a sack in college.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: BRIAN THOMAS, JR., WIDE RECEIVER, LSU

Thomas had 1,177 yards receiving on 68 catches and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the combine. The Jaguars lost WR Calvin Ridley in free agency and signed Gabe Davis so Thomas would step in as the No. 1.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: TYLER GUYTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, OKLAHOMA

Guyton is a mammoth (6-8, 322) and athletic tackle versatile enough to play either side.

19. Los Angeles Rams: KRIS JENKINS, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The son of two-time All-Pro nose tackle Kris Jenkins has the ability to wreak havoc in the middle of a defensive line as a premier run-stuffer. He'd help replace future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who retired.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: J.C. LATHAM, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ALABAMA

Latham is an athletic, powerful tackle who says he can play the left side.

21. Miami Dolphins: TROY FAUTANU, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, WASHINGTON

A versatile linemen who can play tackle or fill a need at guard for Miami, which lost starter Robert Hunt. Fautanu's lateral running ability fits Mike McDaniels' offensive scheme.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: COOPER DEJEAN, CORNERBACK, IOWA

DeJean didn't allow a touchdown in coverage last season and he's versatile so the secondary-needy Eagles can use him in various ways.

23. Minnesota Vikings: JER'ZHAN NEWTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, ILLINOIS

Newton is a disruptive interior defender who brings a physical presence in the middle of the line along with outstanding ability to get to the quarterback.

24. Dallas Cowboys: AMARIUS MIMS, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, GEORGIA

The Cowboys get a combine superstar in Mims, who has outstanding speed for a giant (6-7, 340) of a man. He can replace Tyron Smith, who signed with the Jets.

25. Green Bay Packers: NATE WIGGINS, CORNERBACK, CLEMSON

Wiggins has elite speed, he's versatile and is a playmaker.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OREGON

Powers-Johnson is the consensus No. 1 center/interior offensive lineman in the draft. The Buccaneers snag a projected top 20 player to anchor the middle of their line.

27. Arizona Cardinals: LAIATU LATU, EDGE, UCLA

Latu was the best defensive end in college last season, earning both the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards. He'll give the Cardinals a pass rusher with game-changing skills.

28. Buffalo Bills: ADONAI MITCHELL, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

The 6-3 burner ran a 4.34-second 40 at the combine. He'd replace Gabe Davis and team with Stefon Diggs to give Josh Allen another playmaker.

29. Detroit Lions: KAMARI LASSITER, CORNERBACK, GEORGIA

Steps in right away to bolster the defense for the NFC runner-up Lions.

30. Baltimore Ravens: JORDAN MORGAN, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, ARIZONA

Morgan is a versatile lineman who played tackle but can move to guard.

31. San Francisco 49ers: GRAHAM BARTON, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, DUKE

Barton fits nicely in coach Kyle Shanahan's run schemes and is a versatile pass protector who can play tackle or guard.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: ENNIS RAKESTRAW JR., CORNERBACK, MISSOURI

Fits an immediate need for the two-time defending Super Bowl champs following the trade of L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee.

