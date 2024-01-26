Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — OG Anunoby scored 26 points, Jalen Brunson added 21 and the New York Knicks handed the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their worst loss of the season, 122-84 on Thursday night.

Quentin Grimes had 19 points, Julius Randle 17 and Donte DiVincenzo 16 for the Knicks, who have won five straight and 11 of 13 since Anunoby was acquired from Toronto.

Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets, whose three-game winning streak ended. Denver went 3-2 on a five-game trip that began with a loss at Philadelphia.

The Nuggets' previous biggest loss was a 119-93 defeat to visiting Oklahoma City on Dec. 29.

New York never trailed and shot 52.9% (45 of 85) from the field and 39.5% (15 of 38) from 3-point range.

Brunson, DiVincenzo and Randle set the tone by combining for 25 points to help New York to a 33-21 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Knicks had a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

The Nuggets went 5 of 26 (19.2%) from 3-point range, and Aaron Gordon (12 points) was their only player other than Jokic to score in double figures.

