Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The city of St. Paul will temporarily shut down portions of Water Street and some parks Wednesday night in anticipation of flooding from recent heavy rains pushing river levels higher.

Water Street across from downtown St. Paul and on the south side of the Mississippi River will close to vehicular traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians between Hwy. 13 and Plato Boulevard, city officials said.

Other closures include Lilydale Regional Park, the Hidden Falls Park boat launch, Kelly's Landing and Meeker Island.

Barriers have been placed along flooded trails and areas at Crosby Farm and Hidden Falls South parks, the Robert Piram Trail and the Upper Landing/Chestnut Plaza.

Harriet Island, however, will remain open.

"Temporarily closing Water Street and portions of the city's park facilities and trails are part of the city Flood Response Plan," which kicks in when the Mississippi River reaches 10 feet, officials said.

The river was at 10.32 feet Wednesday morning and is expected to crest at 13.9 feet on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding occurs when the Mississippi River reaches 14 feet and major flooding normally occurs when the river hits 17 feet.

Water Street and the park facilities will remain closed until water levels have receded and can be safely accessed by the public, city officials said.



