Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Raheem Anthony's 23 points helped St. Thomas defeat Milwaukee 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Anthony also added six rebounds for the Tommies (5-4). Parker Bjorklund was 6-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Brooks Allen had 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Erik Pratt led the way for the Panthers (3-6) with 17 points. Elijah Jamison added 13 points for Milwaukee. In addition, Angelo Stuart had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.