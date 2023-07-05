Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand came back from the brief holiday with a fresh set of eyes on the Timberwolves' future. Anthony Edwards' new contract brings even greater clarity to the need to trade Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason. It's just that simple for Tim Connelly.

5:00: The Twins are beating up on the Royals, which is good news. But they are increasingly beat up by injuries, a continuing source of frustration.

8:00: Vikings running back Alexander Mattison joins Rand for a discussion of the work Mattison is doing with his offseason camps, the role of mentors in his life and his elevated status on the Vikings' roster after the release of Dalvin Cook.

26:00: A point of clarification about the Twins staying (for now) on Bally Sports North.

