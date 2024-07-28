VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France — South Sudan's Olympic debut in men's basketball started with a glitch.

But it didn't prevent the team from making history, posting the country's first Olympic victory — a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Prior to tipoff, the wrong national anthem was played for the African nation, which emerged from civil war to become an independent nation in 2011. The recorded track was then cut off after 20 seconds.

The Sudanese players and their fans first stood confused, prompting fans of both teams inside Lille's Pierre Mauroy Stadium to boo. They then started clapping as Sudan's players stood in unison with their hands over their hearts watching for the issue to be reconciled.

Puerto Rican players did the same in solidarity.

''It's the pride for their country,'' said South Sudan coach Royal Ivey, who is American. ''South Sudan. 'Sud' means 'the land of the Black.' These guys wanted to play. Wanted to hear their anthem. They messed up on the anthem, but they got it correct. We all make mistakes. I'm definitely going to put that in comments. But at the end of the day, these guys are brothers.''

The audio track was restarted — this time with the correct anthem — about three minutes later to an ovation from fans. When it concluded, South Sudan's players embraced and prepared for the opening tipoff.

''It gave us fuel to the fire,'' said South Sudan forward Nuni Omot, who finished with 12 points. "Obviously, we felt disrespected when that happened. We've got to still earn our respect. So, I feel like for us we've got to continue to show the world what we're capable of. That was just a testament, people not respecting us still."

But Omot also was appreciative of the response from Puerto Rico's players and the fans inside the stadium.

''Respect to them, respect to the people,'' he said. ''Obviously, they want us to succeed. Just for them to be able to respect us and be with us during that time, and listen and wait for us, that's just a testament to the type of people they are.''

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games