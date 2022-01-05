Toronto Raptors (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Toronto. He's third in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 17-10 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is fourth in the league averaging 112.1 points and is shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Raptors are 11-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the league with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won the last matchup on Dec. 3. Fred VanVleet scored 29 points to help lead the Raptors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

VanVleet is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (ankle), Jordan Nwora: out (health protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (health and safety protocols), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Pat Connaughton: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal), Yuta Watanabe: out (health and safety protocols), Svi Mykhailiuk: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.