Milwaukee Bucks (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (20-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Bucks' 114-106 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets have gone 15-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 11-5 in conference play. Milwaukee ranks second in the NBA with 48.4 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.2.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Nets 110-99 in their last matchup on Oct. 26. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 43 points, and Kevin Durant led the Nets with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 30.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.6 points per game and averaging 11.2 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 9-1, averaging 119.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (calf).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.