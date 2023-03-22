Tap the bookmark to save this article.

San Antonio Spurs (19-53, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -17.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Antonio play in non-conference action.

The Bucks have gone 29-7 at home. Milwaukee leads the league with 37.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The Spurs are 6-28 in road games. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 122.0 points while allowing opponents to shoot 50.5%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won 111-93 in the last matchup on Nov. 12. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 29 points, and Jevon Carter led the Bucks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Devonte' Graham is scoring 7.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Spurs. Doug McDermott is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Meyers Leonard: out (calf), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (nir - rest), Keldon Johnson: out (neck), Jeremy Sochan: out (knee), Khem Birch: out (knee), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out (patella).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.