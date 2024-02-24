Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (36-21, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces Milwaukee in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The 76ers have gone 22-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia averages 117.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Bucks are 25-13 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is second in the league scoring 121.8 points per game while shooting 49.3%.

The 76ers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the 76ers allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 118-117 in the last matchup on Oct. 26. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 39 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is averaging 17.5 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Lillard is averaging 24.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 66.1% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (reconditioning).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.