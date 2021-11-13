Milwaukee Bucks (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 5-4 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 24.5 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (right ankle), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.