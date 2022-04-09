Milwaukee Bucks (51-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (43-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Cleveland. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Cleveland has a 19-25 record against opponents over .500.

The Bucks have gone 33-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 115-99 on Jan. 27. Kevin Love scored 25 points points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 21.8 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Lauri Markkanen is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (hip), Luca Vildoza: out (coach's decision).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.