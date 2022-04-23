Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (46-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 218.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 111-81 on April 23 led by 22 points from Grayson Allen, while Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 10-6 in division matchups. Chicago has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Bucks are 12-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is third in the NBA scoring 115.5 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.4 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. DeMar DeRozan is shooting 47.1% and averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.3% and averaging 29.9 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Bucks: George Hill: out (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.