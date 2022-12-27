Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Chicago. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 31.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 2-1 against division opponents. Chicago ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 8.2.

The Bucks are 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 118-113 in the last matchup on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 40.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 112.8 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (ankle), Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee).

