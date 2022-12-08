Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 32.1 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 10-3 in home games. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 10.3 fast break points per game.

The Bucks are 6-3 on the road. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 46.5 points per game in the paint led by Antetokounmpo averaging 19.5.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Mavericks 124-115 in their last matchup on Nov. 28. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.