Minnesota Timberwolves (35-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-18, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a non-conference matchup.

The Bucks have gone 21-5 at home. Milwaukee is fifth in the league averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Damian Lillard leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 16-11 on the road. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 12.6.

The Bucks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Bucks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Portis is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 119.6 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (personal), Damian Lillard: out (ankle), Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.