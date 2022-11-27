Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 10-2 at home. Milwaukee is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 1-6 in road games. Dallas is the worst team in the league with just 38.4 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Pat Connaughton: day to day (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.