Major League Baseball prefers to schedule an off day after an outdoor team's home opener. In case there's inclement weather, the game can be played later — and in front of what's expected to be a packed stadium.

And that is what is happening on Friday. Because Minnesota is being Minnesota, the Twins decided against playing in 35-degree weather on Thursday.

They can't control what happens on the field, though. And based on history here, that could mean anything.

Cultured Twins fans know where this is headed, for there are plenty of Opening Day memories in this town.

It goes back to 1979 at Metropolitan Stadium, after Rod Carew was traded to the Angels, and the Angels were the opponent for the home opener. Fans turned up to boo owner Calvin Griffith for dealing the future Hall of Famer instead of giving him a raise. But the boos turned into laughs when center fielder Willie Norwood let a single by Rick Miller scoot between his legs, allowing Miller to score.

Brad Radke made 10 Opening Day starts for the Twins, but veteran fans remember the 12 home runs he gave up in those games. Three were first inning blasts, including a cannon shot by Gerald Williams in 2000 on the first pitch of the season. A year later in the Dome opener, Damian Easley crushed a first-pitch from Radke what was destined for the seats. While fans began to groan in anticipation of an reenactment, Denny Hocking made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Easley.

The most unforgettable opener might be 2018 at Target Field as the Twins prepared to face Seattle. Challenger, a bald eagle, was to fly toward home plate and land on the arm of its handler. But poor Challenger got disoriented. The eagle hung a right, went to left field and attempted to land on the shoulder of Mariners starter James Paxton. Somehow, one of America's greatest symbols picked out the Canada native to land on. The Twins thought about bringing Challenger back in 2022, but team President Dave St. Peter said, "We looked into it, but Challenger is retired and/or deceased. Not sure which one."

Who knows what memories Friday's game could provide. What's certain is that the 4-2 Twins can pitch, reducing the chances of being down 1-0 after one batter.

The Twins have traded for — because their attempts to develop a rotation has sputtered because of injuries or starters becoming relievers — a quality staff that can keep them in contention.

Fans who continue to complain about manager Rocco Baldelli still pulling starters too early take note: As of Thursday, Twins starters were eighth in innings pitched, tied for first in average game score and were third in innings pitched per start. Baldelli is backing up what he spoke about during spring training. Once Twins starters get stretched out more, they will pitch into the sixth and seventh innings regularly. Because of merit.

When your fourth and fifth starters are Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda, you have at least a solid rotation. It's unknown if Maeda will need to miss any time after leaving his start on Tuesday in the sixth inning with a possible arm ailment. Twins contrarians want to blame Baldelli for not pulling Maeda, who is coming back from elbow surgery. Maeda had just struck out the side in the fifth. He hadn't pitched in a regular season game in 591 days. He's 34 and doesn't need to be coddled. If he's dealing and has a low pitch count, he stays in. If he's injured, Bailey Ober will take over.

As fans prepare to attend or watch the home opener against Houston, there are two things they should expect. Sonny Gray will weave his way through a talented Astros lineup. They should also expect the game to finish well under three hours. Thank you, pitch clock.

As far as some mishap during the pre-game ceremonies or an outfielder playing a single into a homer, I have no insight on that. But as someone who was pulled out of school on a fake emergency in 1981 to watch Carlton Fisk hit a grand slam in his first home game with the White Sox, anything can become an everlasting memory on Opening Day.