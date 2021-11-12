Another round of snow is headed for Minnesota on Saturday.

The system is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow somewhere along Interstate 94 on Saturday and will keep the weekend cool, white and windswept. It's likely the Twin Cities, specifically the northeast metro, will see an accumulation of snow, said Nick Carletta, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

About 1 to 2 inches of snow is forecast for the metro area. The new snow will come without the freezing cold gusts that swept up the state Thursday and Friday.

"We should see the winds calming through the night into the morning," Carletta said. "The winds won't be quite as bad."

St. Cloud and Chanhassen recorded their first measurable snow of the year with 0.5 and 0.2 inches, respectively. Farther east, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Eau Claire, Wis., had yet to see measurable accumulations as of Friday evening.

Motorists in the suburbs or exurbs early Saturday may see some ice buildup on the roads as overnight temperatures fall below freezing, according to Carletta.

"Any not-as-regularly maintained roadways could have some ice form from melted snow on it," he said.

A low-pressure system brought light amounts of snow to the metro and up to a couple of inches across a wide swath of central and western Minnesota on Thursday night and Friday, with the highest amounts in Prinsburg, south of Willmar, (2.3 inches). Hutchinson and Little Falls reported 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther north, the system dropped 6.8 inches near Orr, in northeastern Minnesota and 4.5 inches near International Falls, the weather service said.

Strong winds made it a blustery Friday across the state, said weather service meteorologist Chris O'Brien. Gusts of 50 mph or stronger were recorded across western Minnesota, where a blizzard warning was in effect for Traverse and Big Stone counties in Minnesota and adjacent counties in South Dakota.

November blizzards are rare, but not uncommon.

Thursday's arrived on one of the most notorious Nov. 11 storms of all, the Armistice Day Blizzard of 1940. In that storm, more than 27 inches of snow fell in Collegeville, Minn., and 16 in the Twin Cities. It took days for the roads to be cleared, and some side roads were not open for traffic until closer to the end of the month, according to an account from the Minnesota Climatology Office.

No repeat is in store this year. After a brisk Sunday, the Twin Cities are in for a slight warmup.

Temperatures could hit the low 50s by Tuesday, before dropping back into the upper 30s the rest of the week.

But for anybody hoping for more fall warmth, don't count on it, O'Brien said

"Winter is mainly here," he said.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Alex Chhith 612-615-6533