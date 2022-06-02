Hormel Foods Corp. reported another quarter of record sales on Thursday, but warned the bird flu outbreak will cause "large supply gaps" for the Jennie-O turkey brand this year.

"Our Jennie-O Turkey Store team is facing an uncertain period ahead," Hormel CEO Jim Snee said in a news release. "Similar to what we experienced in 2015, (avian influenza) is expected to have a meaningful impact on poultry supplies over the coming months."

The Austin, Minn. food company reported a $261 million profit for its second fiscal quarter, which ran February through April. That's a 14% jump over the year before, and the $0.48 earnings per share beat analyst predictions.

Sales reached $3.1 billion in the quarter, up 19% over the year before, or 10% excluding acquisitions. Growth was driven by the Planters, Wholly Guacamole, Spam and Columbus brands as well as improved foodservice demand.

Through the end of April, Jennie-O had not yet seen bird flu cause a material impact to sales, which were up 16% year over year.