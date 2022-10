Anoka man carves North America's largest pumpkin into world's largest jack-o-lantern

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An Anoka man who recently set a North American record for growing the heaviest pumpkin is going for another record Friday by turning the big gourd into the World's Largest jack-o'-lantern. Read more about Travis Gienger and his efforts to carve the pumpkin into a giant eagle here.