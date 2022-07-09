ANOKA, MInn. — An Anoka man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids.

Authorities said the 37-year-old man told authorities earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead.

The man has not been formally charged.