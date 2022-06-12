The Anoka-Hennepin school board will interview three interim superintendent candidates during two public meetings this week.

The board will speak with one candidate Monday and two on Tuesday, spokesman Jim Skelly said.

The district will release their names Monday, and the board will likely name a preferred candidate to begin contract negotiations Tuesday evening.

The chosen candidate will lead Minnesota's largest school district until the end of the 2022-23 school year as the board searches to permanently replace David Law, who was hired away by Minnetonka Public Schools in April.

The interviews will begin at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Board members appointed an interim superintendent after School Exec Connect, the firm leading the search, warned that the candidate pool would be exceedingly shallow if they wanted to make a permanent hire within three months.

The majority of school superintendents in the U.S. lead districts with enrollments of about 5,000 students at most, firm partner Antoinette Johns told the board. More than 38,000 students attend Anoka-Hennepin Public Schools.

Candidates with the experience necessary to run such a large district would need more than a few months to prepare for the move, Johns said.

Law led the Anoka-Hennepin district for nearly a decade and had one year left in his contract. His salary for that final year was $234,800, according to his contract.

Anoka-Hennepin also paid $7,500 into a retirement annuity and provided $2,000 to cover the cost of Law's membership in professional education associations.