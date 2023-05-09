A 20-year-old Anoka County man admitted he shot a man, then again after his victim crumpled to the pavement in north Minneapolis last fall.

Jacob J. Lewis, of St. Francis, pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree murder in connection with the daylight shooting of Heywood Jones, 34, of Minneapolis, on Oct. 6 in the 2000 block of N. 30th Avenue.

The plea agreement between the defense and the prosecution calls for Lewis to receive a sentence of 24 3⁄ 4 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Lewis is expected to serve roughly 16 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Lewis remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses told police they saw Jones approach an SUV and soon started exchanging punches with the driver, later identified as Lewis, who then shot Jones. Lewis exited the vehicle, walked over to where Jones had fallen and shot him in the back. Lewis got back in the SUV and drove off.

An 18-year-old woman with Lewis in the SUV told police that "the two were in the area attempting to buy drugs," the complaint read.

The woman said they drove to her parent's home, where Lewis removed the SUV's front license plate. Lewis was arrested on Oct. 8 and told police he was the driver of the SUV and was present at the shooting.