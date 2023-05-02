Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver in Anoka County was found dead soon after he called for help from his crashed vehicle and was tracked to the scene.

The wreck occurred shortly before midnight in the 5400 block of NE. 197th Avenue in Columbus, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The pickup was heading west on 197th when it hit a light pole. The driver called someone he knew to tell them he crashed his pickup. That information was relayed to emergency responders, who tracked the man's cellphone and located the pickup on its side. Lifesaving efforts were started, but the man died at the scene.

The driver's identity has not yet been released.