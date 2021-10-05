BLAINE, Minn. — An Anoka County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man accused of firing a gun in a Blaine neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun about 10:15 p.m. Monday. Anoka County Sheriff's Cmdr. Wayne Heath said the suspect fired additional shots after law enforcement officers arrived.

A perimeter was established to contain the suspect. Neighbors were advised to shelter in place because the man was still shooting.

Heath said at one point the man shot in the direction of a residence. A sheriff's deputy then shot and wounded the suspect. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.