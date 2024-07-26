Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The search for a new Anoka County administrator is over.

The Anoka County Board on Tuesday unanimously named Jim Dickinson to the job and said he will start on Sept. 9.

"This will be a good addition to our leadership," County Board Chairman Mike Gamache.

Dickinson's appointment comes after the county spent seven months looking for a successor to Rhonda Sivarajah, who retired at the end of last year. The county hired a consulting firm to conduct a national search and set an original application deadline of February. But the board subsequently voted to do a second search and take applications through May.

Nearly 80 candidates applied for the job of managing the state's fourth-largest county with about 369,000 residents. Three finalists, including Dickinson, were selected for interviews conducted in June.

Dickinson has worked as the city administrator in Andover for the past 20 years. Before that, he served as an accounting manager for Anoka County, a city accountant for Cottage Grove, and an accountant/senior accountant with Anoka County.

"Being the new administrator in Anoka County is kind of a homecoming for me," Dickinson said. "Many of the faces have changed since I worked here last, but there are a few people who are still here. I'm excited to reconnect with them, and work with new staff and commissioners. I'm thankful for the opportunity, and I welcome the challenge."

Gamache said Dickinson stood out over the rest of the field due to his 30 years of experience in the public sector.

Dickinson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University. He will be paid $249,500, according to the terms of his contract.

"I feel extremely confident of our choice we selected and how Mr. Dickinson is going to serve Anoka County," said Commissioner Mandy Meissner.

Commissioners on Tuesday also thanked Deputy County Administrator Dee Guthman, who has filled the role while it was vacant.