'Annie Live'

It's a little surprising that network TV waited this long to produce a live version of this beloved musical about the world's pluckiest orphan. You can't hear tunes like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life" too many times. Celina Smith plays the title role, but all eyes will be on "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson, who will take on the scene-stealing role of Miss Hannigan, a villain who's every bit as memorable as Cookie Lyon. Harry Connick Jr. plays Daddy Warbucks. At the very least, it has to be more entertaining than the 2014 big-screen version starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. 7 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11

NEAL JUSTIN

'The Dry'

This Australian neo-noir disappeared when it hit theaters earlier this year, but don't miss it. Eric Bana stars as a man who returns to his hometown to attend a friend's funeral and gets wrapped up in a mystery — the decades-old disappearance of a high school friend. It's twisty but the twists make sense because they are rooted in secrets that have connected the characters for years. Amazon Prime, Google Play.

CHRIS HEWITT

'PEN15'

This bold sitcom, in which two talented comics revisit their adolescence, remains must-see viewing for those drawn to cringe-inducing comedy. But Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle refuse to keep drawing from the same well. In this new batch of episodes, the stars/creators take on more serious issues like death, religion and child exploitation. In one of the most disturbing scenes, Erskine's character nearly vomits after performing a particularly graphic sexual act. The darker tone may confuse viewers tuning in just for laughs, but you've got to admire the dynamic duo for taking chances. Friday on Hulu

N.J.

'Listening to Kenny G'

He's the bestselling instrumentalist of all time — and the bane of jazz lovers around the world. Director Penny Lane presents an even-handed look at the musician's reputation through candid interviews with critics and Kenny G himself. The fact that her subject matter seems only mildly interested in John Coltrane and Miles Davis will annoy traditionalists almost as much as being subjected to elevator music. One can only assume G got his impressive technical chops by selling his soul to the devil. 7 p.m. Sunday, HBO

N.J.