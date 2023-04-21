The Animal Humane Society said Friday the canine flu quarantine will last until at least mid-May at its three Twin Cities locations.

The Animal Humane Society closed earlier this month after a dog transported from Oklahoma tested positive for canine influenza, a highly contagious respiratory virus similar to kennel cough. The adoption centers in Golden Valley, Woodbury and Coon Rapids closed on April 6.

This is the largest outbreak of canine influenza recorded in Minnesota, according to the state's Board of Animal Health.

"No dog in Minnesota has really been exposed to [canine influenza]," said Dr. Graham Brayshaw, the Humane Society's director of veterinary medicine. "So if it gets out there, it spreads like wildfire. That's why we're trying to be so careful with it."

Brayshaw said they are quarantining nearly 200 dogs and have repurposed their adoption staff and facilities to assist in caring for them. The Humane Society has implemented a 30-day quarantine that will begin after the last dog stops exhibiting symptoms.

'Bursting at the seams'

In the absence of resources from one of the largest animal shelters in the state, other shelters and nonprofit rescues have seen a rise in intake and surrender applications that have strained their facilities.

"We're bursting at the seams just like everyone else, but we're doing our best to maintain and get our adoption numbers up," said Madison Weissenborn, a spokesperson for Minneapolis Animal Care and Control.

Both St. Paul Animal Control and Minneapolis Animal Care and Control have seen an uptick and said it's difficult to pinpoint whether the rise is directly related to the Humane Society closure or simply warmer weather across the state.

"We are seeing a lot of people who are really desperate to rehome animals, and it's hard because there's not a lot of options right now," SPAC animal services manager Molly Lunaris said. "We're trying to encourage people to wait when they can."

Foster families needed

Foster-based rescues in the Twin Cities have found difficulty finding families willing to take in new dogs. The Minnetonka-based rescue Secondhand Hounds has attributed this to an overall wariness of bringing new animals into homes amid news of the canine influenza quarantine. No cases have been recorded in the state outside of the Humane Society.

"With the increase in surrender applications coming in, we really need fosters now more than ever," Secondhand Hounds Executive Director Rachel Mairose said.

The quarantined dogs at the Humane Society will be immune to canine influenza upon their release, which will be cleared by the Board of Animal Health.

"It will not just be us saying they're good to go, but it will be the state saying this is a group we feel comfortable having out in the community," Brayshaw said.