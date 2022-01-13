Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $6.96 to $139.19.
The chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
KB Home, up $7 to $49.38.
The homebuilder's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Lennar Corp., up 60 cents to $108.54.
The homebuilder is raising its quarterly dividend.
Boeing Co., up $6.45 to $223.90.
The aircraft maker's troubled 737 Max jets could reportedly resume commercial flights in China this month.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up 86 cents to $41.47.
The airline's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Denali Therapeutics Inc., down $4.69 to $33.86.
The Food and Drug Administration orderd the biopharmaceutical company to suspend its study of a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
Elastic NV, down $13.17 to $97.87.
The software developer promoted Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO.
Angi Inc., down 66 cents to $7.91.
Investors were disappointed with a December update from the provider of a digital marketplace for home services.