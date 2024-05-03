CLEVELAND — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Friday, and the three-time AL MVP is expected to return this season.

Trout had a partial medial menisectomy procedure performed in California. The team said the outfielder will remain in Anaheim for the start of his rehab process.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the 11-time All-Star has dealt with a significant injury.

''When they went in, it was exactly what we said it was and nothing else,'' Angels manager Ron Washington reported before his team opened a three-game series in Cleveland. "So we're all good.''

Washington said he spoke to Trout following the surgery.

The 32-year-old Trout isn't exactly sure when he injured his knee. He was leading the majors with 10 homers and had 14 RBIs and six steals before he was sidelined.

''He was in a good place, a really good place before he got hurt," Washington said. "He went through a little bit of struggle, but I would rather have it now because once he finds it, he can go for three months.

''But mentally he was in a good place and for that to happen, I can understand how it took him down.''

When it was announced he would miss more time, Trout expressed frustration at being out for an extended period again.

Washington said his message to Trout was all positive.

"I let him know how much we miss him,'' he said. "I'm happy the surgery went well and I'm looking forward to his rehab and getting after it and getting back as fast as he possibly can. In the meantime, I told him enjoy your rehab.''

Trout missed most of the 2021 season with a strained calf, and several weeks in 2022 with a back injury. Last season, a broken hand sidelined him from July on.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB