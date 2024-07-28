Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PARIS — Andy Murray's tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday. The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

When they finally won it, Murray and Evans embraced and Murray yelled, ''Yes.''

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.

Murray and Evans had strong support inside Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second biggest stadium at Roland Garros, which also hosts the French Open.

Besides British flags dotting the crowd, there were also fans wearing Scottish kilts — since Murray is from Scotland.

Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds — from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.

Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including a hip replacement in 2019. Most recently, he needed surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games