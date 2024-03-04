ANDREW COLGAN

Breck/Blake • swimming

Andrew Colgan has never felt better.

Colgan, a senior, had a hand in four first-place finishes, winning the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley and swimming a leg on the victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay squads in Breck/Blake's Class 1A state championship and record-setting eighth consecutive team title Saturday.

"This was the best I've felt in a long time," said Colgan, who posted a winning time of 54.43 seconds in the breaststroke and 1 minute, 51.72 seconds in the individual medley. "I felt I could push myself to my full extent for the first time in my career."

That's because Colgan had a heart procedure done right before school started in August. He had a supraventricular tachycardia, an irregularly fast or erratic heartbeat that affects the heart's upper chambers. It was induced by exercise for Colgan, who initially noticed it in 2017.

"I would have to get out of the pool for 15 minutes and get my heart rate down," Colgan said. "It would happen three to four times a week."

It didn't prevent Colgan from becoming an integral part of the Breck/Blake lineup the past four years.

"It's like family. We are all really close and come together from two different schools. We are truly a brotherhood," Colgan said. "Being a part of this team the last four years has been something really special."

He is headed to Colorado College.

SKYLAR LITTLE SOLDIER

Hastings • wrestling

Skylar Little Soldier concluded a 41-0 high school career by winning the girls 148-pound weight division in the state tournament. The senior pinned all three of her opponents at state, giving her 27 pins for her career. "Throughout her high school career, she has been a trailblazer for girls wrestling and helped to spur the growth of it, not only in Hastings but across the state," Hastings coach Tim Haneberg said. She will continue to wrestle at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

KAM HENDRICKSON

Chanhassen • hockey

Senior goaltender Kam Hendrickson was superb in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship, making 44 saves in a 2-1 victory over Minnetonka, ranked No. 1 by Let's Play Hockey. "He refused to lose. It was as simple as that," Storm coach Sean Bloomfield said. "His compete level is off the charts, and he has the drive and passion that is rarely seen amongst high school goaltenders." In his past 21 games, Hendrickson has allowed only 16 goals. "He provides a level of stability that allows the rest of the team to play with confidence," Bloomfield said.

OLIVIA WREN

Minneapolis Roosevelt • basketball

Olivia Wren is a 5-10 guard and Roosevelt's all-time leading scorer with nearly 1,700 career points. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in a 70-65 victory over Two Rivers in the Class 3A, Section 3 semifinals. "Olivia's a dominant player who is my floor leader and can take over a game whenever she wants," Teddies coach Tyesha Wright said. "Wherever Olivia is needed, she doesn't hesitate and will play positions where she can be most effective on the court."

QUIN MORGAN

Mounds View • wrestling

Senior Quin Morgan completed a 53-0 season Saturday with a state championship. He rolled through all four opponents to win the Class 3A 215-pound individual title. The South Dakota State University recruit accumulated 43 pins this season and became the program's first state champion to go undefeated since 1978. "He is a very hard worker who truly loves wrestling," Mustangs coach Dan Engebretson said.

CASSANDRA GONZALES

Apple Valley • wrestling

Cassandra Gonzales, a sophomore, won her second consecutive girls state championship, taking the 136-pound weight division. She finished the season with a 30-0 record. Gonzales hasn't lost a match the past two seasons, with over half of her victories coming by pin.

PATRICK ROWE

Chisago Lakes • basketball

Patrick Rowe, a 6-7 senior forward, is Chisago Lakes' all-time leading scorer with 1,872 points. He has had nine triple-doubles this season, and he's averaged 35.3 points per game in his past four games, raising his season average to 31.3 points. He also averages 9.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Mississippi 8 Conference champion Wildcats (19-7). "He has led a team that has gone from worst to first in the conference in just three years," Wildcats coach Mike Holmquist said. "His windmill dunks, high-flying alley-oops, and no-look passes speak to his work ethic and talent, but he's been so much more than that to our program."

