The first question to St. Paul Saints "player" Andrew Bechtold brought a smile to his face.

How many gloves do you have?

"A lot," he said. "I have a third base glove that's kind of like Old Faithful. A smaller glove when I play the middle infield, mostly second but from time to time I'll play short. My first base glove. My pitcher's glove. Then I have I have a catcher's glove as well because I spent a lot of time behind the plate last year."

That's right. Bechtold has a chance to impact a game from behind the plate, at the plate or while focusing on the plate from a mound.

The Twins are experimenting using Bechtold, the team's fifth-round pick in 2017, as a two-way player, with the pitching component the newest tool in his toolbox. On Thursday, he made his second appearance as a pitcher and will work once a week for a while before getting more regular opportunities. He's learning on the fly, spending recent weeks working in the bullpen to sharpen a slider to go with a fastball that hits 97 miles an hour on the radar gun.

"It's been an idea that has been floating around the organization," he said. "I knew that I was a candidate for it given my arm strength at the other positions. I'm never opposed to anything that gives me value and gives me a better chance to get to the big leagues and stay in the big leagues."

Shohei Ohtani, star for the L.A. Angles and the best baseball player on the planet, is elite on the mound and at the plate. Brooks Kieschnick turned to pitching after failing to stick as a position player and spent the last couple of years of his career as a utility player and a reliever. The Rays drafted Brendan McKay as a two-way player in 2017, and he reached the majors as one in 2019. COVID in 2020 and a run of surgeries — including shoulder and elbow repairs — have sidelined him since. Before Ohtanimania, Babe Ruth was the last player to hit 100 homers and strike out 500 batters.

In other words: What Bechtold is attempting isn't easy.

He probably won't be ready to face major league hitters until next season. He has faced 10 batters as a pitcher and must gain experience. But the payoff would be realizing his major league dreams.

On Thursday, Bechtold's name was right there on the lineup card as a member of the bullpen.

His chance to pitch came in the seventh inning with the Saints holding a commanding 9-0 lead. He gave up a one-out double and then a walk. He struck out the next batter but wasn't locating his slider. Bechtold walked the next two batters to force in a run. Bechtold, who had thrown 26 pitches, walked behind the mound and looked frustrated as Saints manager Toby Gardenhire emerged from the dugout to remove him.

Back to the lab. It was just his second outing since being approached by the Twins and the first in which he gave up runs.

Bechtold, 27, was drafted from Chipola College as a third baseman. He began moving around the field during his second year in the organization. By 2022, he was playing first and second while also catching. He had made two appearances on the mound in blowouts early in his minor-league career, and this is the first season in which he's trying to achieve full two-way life. He's 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, with a strong build.

"He's a really good athlete," said Gardenhire, who also has played Bechtold at short a couple of times for fun.

Bechtold was an infield prospect, only pitching in relief his senior year at Garnet Valley High School in Glen Mills, Pa. His father, Scott, played football at Syracuse and pitched at Delaware. His brother, Michael, pitched at James Madison. His sister, Annie, currently is a Division II softball player. Andrew has the most arm talent of the group, and he can hit a little too.

Bechtold belted 18 home runs for Class AA Wichita in 2021 and 19 more last season between Wichita and the Saints. This season, he's batting .272 with 6 home runs and 24 RBI in 47 games. His .815 on base-plus-slugging percentage is not shabby at all.

But Bechtold learned early in his professional career that he would have to rely on versatility. Adding pitching to the mix could pay off with a call-up to the majors.

That means take infield drills one day and shag fly balls with the rest of the pitchers the next.

"It's a good avenue to be able to do both, play a position and throw off the mound," he said. "Just keep doing both, keep training to do both and see where it takes you. I put on a lot of different hats."

And gloves.