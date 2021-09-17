TORONTO — The Twins will be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons for their three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Simmons was placed on the restricted list before today's game. A native of Curacao, he is having visa issues entering Canada. Simmons is seeking permanent residency in the U.S., and by entering Canada, his application process would be reset, a major league source confirmed.

The Twins reinstated Brent Rooker from the paternity list and have also recalled righthanded pitcher Nick Vincent, who has pitched in two games for them this season, from St. Paul. Andrew Albers was sent back to the Saints.

Catcher Mitch Garver, on the injured list because of lower back tightness, will start a rehab assignment with the Saints tonight in Indianapolis.

Michael Pineda (6-8, 3.87 ERA) pitches for the Twins tonight (6:07, BSN) against Toronto's ace lefty Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8, 4.11).

Pineda was the winning pitcher Saturday in the Twins' 9-2 win over Kansas City at Target Field, pitching five innings and striking out three.

The Blue Jays are the wild card leaders in the American League, while the Twins are last in the American League Central and have the seventh-worst record (64-83) in the majors.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Brent Rooker, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

George Springer, DH

Marcus Semien, 2B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Bo Bichette, SS

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Corey Dickerson, CF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Danny Jansen, C

Jake Lamb, 3B