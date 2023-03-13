Investigators believe an Andover man fatally shot a woman in a home in Andover before taking his own life Friday morning, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release.

Police identified the two who died as Fue Her, 40, and Jennifer Yang, 36, both of Andover. The investigation has indicated that Her shot Yang and then shot himself. Both lived in the house.

Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to the 14900 block of Osage Street Northwest, to a report of a man and woman not breathing, according to an initial news release. Both were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Other occupants in the home were not injured. Police say there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The office did not release further information in the update Monday afternoon.