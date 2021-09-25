A 39-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on a county road north of Alexandria, Minn., authorities said.

Dennis Wayne Hovde, of Glenwood, Minn., was driving north on Douglas County Rd. 6 near Mums Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and went into a ditch, where it rolled over.

Hovde was dead at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Other responders included the State Patrol and the Leaf Valley Fire Department.